SIOUX CITY — On a Tuesday night, Jerry Forbes was singing about a girl whose hair was red and whose eyes were blue.

Forbes was leading the all-male Siouxland Discovery Chorus in a spirited rendition of Gene Autry's classic, "Sioux City Sue," for a special mother-daughter dinner at Riverside Lutheran Church.

"We don't sing that song very often," Forbes explained, "but it always gets a great reaction."

This mini-concert at the 1817 Riverside Blvd. church was just one of the appearances that the Siouxland Discovery Chorus -- a Sioux City-based group specializing in barbershop harmony -- will perform during any given month.

A part of the national Barbershop Harmony Society, the Siouxland Discovery Chorus regularly performs at more than 40 churches as well as at several retirement homes. They even present Singing Valentines every Feb. 14.

Sports fans may have seen this volunteer choir performing the National Anthem at many of the Sioux City Explorers home games at Lewis and Clark Park.

"There are only two forms of music that can be said to have originated entirely in America," Forbes, a retired Western Iowa Tech Community College instructor, said. "That's jazz and barbershop. With our chorus, we're trying to keep the tradition of barbershop harmony alive."

The Siouxland Discovery Chorus will host a "Bring a Friend" membership night at 7 p.m. Monday at the Elevate Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff.

"We have periodic membership nights as a way to bring in a few people," Sharon Ocker explained. "We need to have new blood in case us old guys get too old to sing."

Actually, Ocker possesses a very strong singing voice, though the now-retired Morningside College professor has been with the Siouxland Discovery Chorus for much of its 45-year history.

Fellow chorus member Gene Kai has been involved with barbershop harmony for well over half a century.

"I think I started singing barbershop about 52 years ago," he said. "I've just always liked the way the music sounded."

Kai must really like barbershop harmonies. He makes an 80-mile round trip from his home in Pender, Nebraska, to attend Monday night rehearsals in Sergeant Bluff.

"You'd be surprised at how many of our members travel a great distance to be a part of our group," Paul Roberts said. "Barbershop harmony is very addictive. Once you start, it is difficult to stop."

One of the younger members of the Siouxland Discovery Chorus, Roberts is also knowledgeable about the origins of barbershop harmony.

Simply put, barbershop is a form of close harmony a cappella singing that can be performed as part of a full chorus or split up in a quartet made up of a tenor, lead, baritone and bass.

Currently, the Nashville-based Barbershop Harmony Society said it has approximately 20,000 members and has around 700 chapters in the United States.

"People think only America has barbershop music," Roberts said. "There are barbershop groups around the world."

In case you're wondering, barbershop music did actually start with barbers singing in their shops, he added.

"It happened very informally," Roberts said. "A few guys started to sing and, then, a few more guys joined in."

That was actually similar to the way the Siouxland Discovery Chorus started, Ocker said.

"The reason we get involved is because we love the music," he said. "What keeps us coming back is the friendships we make along the way."

This sense of camaraderie was very evident during the mother/daughter dinner concert.

In addition to "Sioux City Sue," the Siouxland Discovery Chorus sang a very traditional barbershop song with "My Wild Irish Rose," contrasting it with a more unusual choice in "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from Disney's "The Lion King."

As its leader, Forbes is both the group's music director as well as its emcee.

"I love the way the music makes me feel," he said. "Then, I look into the audience and see all of those smiles. It's a great feeling."

A member of the Siouxland Discovery Chorus for more than 30 years, Forbes said there are certain things he has given up as he's gotten older.

"But I'll never give up music," he said. "You can sing forever."

The mission of the Barbershop Harmony Society is to bring people together in harmony and fellowship to enrich lives through singing.

"We want to keep the whole world singing," Forbes said.