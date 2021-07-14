After pandemic hunkering, the art of reopening your home

Amy Panos, home editor for Better Homes and Gardens, adds: “Don’t hesitate to get specific, like ‘everyone who’s invited is vaccinated so no need for masks,’ or, ‘we have unvaccinated kids, so let’s mask up when possible.’"

LESS IS MORE

Where guest lists are concerned, the pros agree it’s a good idea to start small as you figure things out.

“Consider a smaller guest list to begin with, in the first few forays to test the waters, then tweak your approach as you go along,” Panos suggests.

Says Lizzie Post: “A lot of people are experiencing fatigue a little faster than before. A couple hours out is often as much as people are ready for at the start. People should be able to let a host know ahead of time if they think they may want to make it an early evening. And hosts should try to be flexible and understanding.

“It’s a time to be compassionate and understanding, and not to take things too personally.”

ALLOW FOR SPACE, OUTDOOR ACCESS