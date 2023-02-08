Related to this story

Most Popular

Finley

Finley

Jim and Evelyn (Goodwin) Finley of Blencoe, Iowa, will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with a card shower.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

There are certain tell tale signs that you're ready to retire