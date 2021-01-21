AKA sorority members celebrate Kamala Harris inauguration

She said group chats with her sorority sisters were “going bananas” during a historic moment for the sisterhood and for HBCUs.

“It’s been the same story of white men for centuries," she said. “Now a new story is being written, and it’s our story.”

AKA soror Josclynn Brandon booked her plane tickets to D.C. the day Biden announced Harris as his running mate in August. When the 2020 presidential election was called, CNN was playing on her phone on the dashboard of her car. She pulled over and cried.

“I knew then that I was going to see Kamala Harris make history,” she said. “It confirmed that Black women and women of color are so much more capable than some people believe us to be.”

Brandon made plans to be in D.C. from Jan. 13-21 to celebrate the sorority’s Founders’ Day on Jan. 15, as well as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the inauguration, all in the same city where AKA was founded. After the Jan. 6 insurrection, she, too, canceled her trip.