ASK THE DOC: Vaccinations, winter and stress

I have been having trouble with my left eye ever since I got a COVID vaccination. Is there any connection? Are there side effects that last longer than a few days?

I'd like to preface my answer by saying that the available COVID-19 vaccinations have been shown to be safe and effective- for those who haven’t been vaccinated yet I encourage you to go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ to find a location nearest you. Back to the question, If we are to consider the most common side effects, I would say the chances of your eye problem being related to the vaccination are very low. If you are having trouble seeing or are having pain in the eye I would recommend you see your doctor, as there are many possible causes for this which would really need an in-person visit to evaluate.

Can you have more than one vaccination at a time? For example, I need a flu shot, but can I get a COVID booster? What about a shingles shot?

Yes, it is safe to get more than one vaccination at one time. Through years and years of data from previous vaccinations as well as recent data on the available COVID-19 vaccinations, it has been shown to be a safe practice to get more than one shot at a time. Your immune system is capable of creating antibodies to multiple viruses at a time, in fact that’s what it does on a daily basis as you encounter germs while going about your day.

I didn’t wear a scarf around my face a few winters ago and I think I must have done something to my nose. Now, it’s red all the time. Could that be a result of this? Or is it related to something else? What could that be? How do I treat it?

There are many things that can cause your nose to be red, but it is unlikely that this was caused by cold exposure or frostbite due to not wearing a scarf. I recommend seeing your doctor to take a look at the skin to determine if this is nothing to worry about or if it will require further investigation, after which you’ll know how to go about treating it if needed.

Do we need to worry about staying hydrated when it’s cold? Or is that just a summer thing?

Dehydration can happen in any climate or temperature, including the wintertime. Summer tends to increase your risk of dehydration though because the hot weather causes us to sweat- we sweat in order to cool our bodies down, but the downside is that we end up losing water in the process. If you sweat too much you may become dehydrated, which is why it’s extra important to drink plenty of water when you’re out in the heat. The easiest way to tell you may be dehydrated is if your urine is bright yellow or has an odor to it- this is likely a sign you need to drink more water.

You folks in health care have certainly had a strenuous few years. How have you dealt with the stress…and what would you like us, as patients, to do to make it easier?

The last few years have been strenuous for everyone. As our day to day lives adapt and change to meet new challenges, it’s as important as ever to manage stress by focusing on things that are within our control. When it comes to dealing with my own stress, I find that staying in contact with friends and loved ones, even over the phone, has helped to maintain a sense of normalcy. Trying to keep a healthy lifestyle can also boost mood, so getting exercise and eating healthy while in quarantine can really help. All I’d ask of my patients is to stay safe, prevent getting sick by wearing masks and getting vaccinated, taking care of their mental health by staying in contact with loved ones, and trying to keep doing the things that bring them joy as best they can.

How do stroke and heart attack differ? What should I look for?

While a stroke signifies damage to your brain caused by a blocked or torn blood vessel, heart attacks signify damage to your heart caused by a blocked vessel in the heart. There are many common factors that can put you at risk for having either of these such as smoking and second-hand smoke exposure, obesity and lack of exercise, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes to name a few. The signs and symptoms that suggest you might be having a stroke or heart attacks however are quite different. Symptoms which may signify a stroke are sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, sudden difficulty understanding or speaking (such as slurred speech), sudden difficulty seeing in one or both eyes, and sudden and severe headache for no reason. Signs you may be having a heart attack are pressure or tightness in the chest, pain in the arm, jaw, neck or back, sudden cold sweats, shortness of breath and nausea. If you are having symptoms of a stroke or a heart attack, the best thing to do is go immediately to the emergency room to be evaluated because the sooner you get to the hospital, the better your outcome will be.

What is the biggest health concern teenagers face?

If you are a parent of a teenager, you will probably be the first to admit it’s difficult to understand what’s going on in their lives at any given time. The social stresses alone can have a very significant impact on their mental well-being.

Depression is a common concern for teenagers, and subsequently suicide is the second leading cause of death for this age group, only behind accidental deaths. As difficult as it may be to break through the outer shell of a teenager, it’s important to show them love and put forth effort to support them. That being said, I believe the most overlooked health concern for teenagers is obesity. When obesity starts at a young age it can be seemingly impossible to overcome as an adult, and obesity can lead to a long list of medical problems that will seriously cut down their life expectancy and quality of life.

I encourage all parents of teenagers to keep this in mind and to try to make healthy diet choices for their household -- it’s far from easy to make those changes but it can have a huge payoff.

