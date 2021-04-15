Barbers, artists help defy vaccine myths for people of color

Barber Wallace Wilson said he understands people's reservations about getting vaccinated.

“I'm still skeptical about it, you know, because of the simple fact that I'm an African American male, and when you look at history, we've been used as guinea pigs," Wilson said.

He was referring to a 40-year study by the U.S. government that tracked Black men infected with syphilis without treating them so scientists could observe the disease take its course.

Customer James McRae shared his skepticism. But Wilson told McRae that this time is different because it's not just the U.S. government vaccinating people, it's the world, and everyone needs to do their part.

“I want everybody to be safe," Wilson said, carefully maneuvering a razor near the straps of McRae's red polka-dot mask.

McRae agreed but was still leery, vowing to let God decide.

Experts say any trust will evaporate if people decide to get a shot and then can't. Wilson has been on a wait list for more than a month.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, head of the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas, knows how much words matter.