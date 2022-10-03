 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Bookish Bono: U2 singer to promote memoir with 14-city tour

This cover image released by Knopf shows "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story" by Bono. Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced Monday that the 62-year-old superstar will visit 14 cities in November, starting at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Nov. 2 and ending Nov. 28 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid to promote his book.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bono's next tour will be without U2 and without a new album to support.

He will instead be promoting his memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which comes out Nov. 1.

Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced Monday that the 62-year-old superstar will visit 14 cities in November, starting at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Nov. 2 and ending Nov. 28 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” Bono said in a statement released Monday. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

Other stops include the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the 3Olympia Theatre in Bono's native Dublin.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

