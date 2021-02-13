Breaking down the tax implications of PPP loans

The approaching tax season is raising fresh questions for business owners who received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Can you deduct expenses paid with your loan funds? Do you need to do anything differently this year? And if your loan is forgiven, is it considered taxable income?

Answers to these questions have been hard to nail down, in part due to shifting guidance from the IRS. But new rules spelled out in the latest round of coronavirus relief help put an end to the confusion.

“Doing your taxes wasn’t easy before COVID,” says Keith Hall, president and CEO of the National Association for the Self-Employed. “The good news is this year isn’t going to be any harder than tax returns you’ve had in the past.”

FORGIVEN PPP LOANS ARE NOT TAXABLE

“Historically and forever, if you have a business loan and it is forgiven, that automatically is taxable income. It’s been in the internal revenue code forever,” Hall says.