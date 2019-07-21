SIOUX CITY -- The Abu Bekr Chanters will perform a wide variety of music, from lighthearted pop tunes to classic American folk songs in addition to old-time sea shanties and stirring patriotic pieces, at 2 p.m. July 28 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The Abu Bekr Chanters was formed as a unit of Abu Bekr Temple in 1920.
"Audiences tell us how much they enjoy our varied programs,"Abu Bekr Chanters director Mike Berger said. "I expect the Encounter Center audience will have as great a time listening to us as we will have singing for them."
Berger became the fourth director of the Chanters in 2004.
Admission to thus concert is free and a reception will follow.