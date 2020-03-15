Acclaimed organist to present Masterclass, recital at Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Joan Ringerwole Recital Series will be presenting musician, composer and choral conductor Marco den Toom in several events celebrating the 40th anniversary of Dordt College's Casavant Organ.

An open-to-the-public Masterclass, taught by den Toom, entitled "Accompanying Hymns, Ancient and Modern," will be held at 3 p.m. March 27 at First Christian Reformed Church, 321 2nd St. S.E., Sioux Center.

An organ recital, featuring den Toom, will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 27, and a Hymn Festival, under the direction of den Toom, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, both in the B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St., S.E.

These free performances are part of the Joan Ringerwole Organ Recital Series, which is currently in its seventh year.

The recital series seeks to promote the organ and its repertoire, for the musical education and enjoyment of the students, alumni and the community by bringing nationally and internationally-acclaimed organists to Dordt.

