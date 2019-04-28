SIOUX CITY -- Along with thousands of comic book shops around the world, Acme Comics and Collectibles, 1622 Pierce St., will be celebrating Free Comic Book Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
More than 2.7 million comic books will be given away at participating stores.
"We at Acme want to spread the word that comics are perfect for today's times," said Acme owner Fran McGarry. "Comic books and graphic novels are considered hip, hot and smart."
This year's Free Comic Books include such titles as "Avengers," "Doctor Who," "Riverdale," Deadly Class," "Bob's Burgers," and many more.
In addition, visitors at Acme will have a chance to meet, take photos and get autographs from Darth Vader's own troop, direct from "Star Wars."
For a complete list of available titles, go to FreeComicBookDay.com.