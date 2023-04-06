SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside University School of Visual and Performing Arts will present the All-America Concert Band "Shades of Blue" concert at 7:30 p.m., April 29 in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

The band will be under the direction of Morningside University's Martin Gaines. The assistant conductor will be Braeden Weyrich.

"Blue Shades" by Frank Ticheli, "Elegy for Miles Davis" by Richard Bennett, "St. Luis Fantasy" by Peter Shaars, as well as marches by John Philip Sousa and Edwin Goldman are among the band's selected music.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.