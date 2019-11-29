American West photos now on display at Public Museum

SIOUX CITY -- A traveling exhibit, "Remnants of the West: Photography by Edward S. Curtis and Mark James," is open now through Feb. 23, 2020, at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Organized by the Dubuque Museum of Art in association with the Studio of the American West Photography, this unique exhibition spans more than a century, presenting 40 original photogravure prints by early 20th century photographer Edward S. Curtis alongside black-and-white landscapes by contemporary photographer Mark James.
Both artists found inspiration in the American West. While Colorado photographer James (born 1955) focuses on pure landscape imagery, Curtis (1868-1952) documented Native American tribes and in the process captured stunning landscapes as backdrops to daily life.
Sioux City Public Museum hours at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. More information can be found by calling 712-279-6174 or by visiting siouxcitymuseum.org.