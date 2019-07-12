SIOUX CITY -- A variety of classic vehicles will be on display at the Sioux City Museum and Historical Association's annual Bill Diamond Antique & Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center, 1000 Larsen Park Road.
Music will be provided by Big Daddy of Classic Rock 99.5 for this "Show and Shine" event.
The Sioux City Museum & Historical Association renamed its car show in 2004 as a way to honor Diamond, the event's co-founder and longtime director of the Sioux City Public Museum.
Started in 1970 at the former Sioux City Public Museum location, the event proved so popular that it was continued and eventually moved to its current location on the riverfront.
For more information, contact the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center at 712-279-0198 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.