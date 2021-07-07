Antique & Classic Car Show returns to the Sioux City riverfront

SIOUX CITY -- Vehicles ranging from the Model T to vintage roadsters will be on display at the Sioux City Museum and Historical Association’s annual Bill Diamond Antique & Classic Car Show on Sunday.

The event is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center on the riverfront. This is a Show and Shine event; pre-registration is not required.

Music will be provided by DJ Corey Jay. Big Papa’s Grub on the Run food truck will have a variety of concessions available for purchase.

The Sioux City Museum & Historical Association renamed the car show in 2004 to honor the event’s co-founder and longtime director of the Sioux City Public Museum, Bill Diamond. The car show was started in 1970 at the Sioux City Public Museum site as part of a temporary exhibition. The event proved to be so popular that it was continued and eventually moved down to its current location on the riverfront.

The Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center is at 1000 Larsen Park Road via I-29, exit 149 in Sioux City. For more information, contact the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center at 712-279-0198 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.

