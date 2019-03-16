SIOUX CITY -- A "Road Trip with Lewis & Clark" drop-in workshop art contest will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 23 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Admission and treats will be free at this event.
Siouxland preschool through fifth-grade students have until April 2 to submit artwork depicting what it would be like to take a road trip with the famous Corps of Discovery explorers.
Winners will be selected in the preschool through first grade, second through third grade, and fourth through fifth grade. Each winner will receive a $50 prize and their artwork will be on display, this summer, at the Center.
For contest guidelines, visit siouxcitylcic.com. For more information on the Encounter Center activities, contact education curator Sara Olson at 712-224-5242 or solson@siouxcitylcic.com.