ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Criminal justice and art/graphic design student Jaycee Vander Berg will have a public reception for her senior art exhibit at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
It will be on display until March 1, at Northwestern College's Te Paske Gallery, which is in the Thea G. Korver Visual Arts Center, 214 Eighth St. SW. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Entitled "End of Watch," Vander Berg's show consists primarily of charcoal drawings, and features portraits of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
"My show aims to honor just a few of these fallen officers who were shot and killed while serving in their roles," Vander Berg said.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a total of 150 police officers died in the line of duty during 2018. Most were shot or fatally injured in car accidents.
Following her graduation in May, Vander Berg plans to continue working as a corrections officer for the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.