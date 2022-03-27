 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Author to sign copies of new book at South Sioux City library

  • 0

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Norfolk Daily News columnist Tammy Marshall will be discussing her new book, "Twinges," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. 

"Twines" revolved around Nora Matthews, an elementary school teacher with the ability to predict her students' futures through sensations that she calls "Twinges."

Marshall, a retired high school language teacher, will also be signing copies of the book during the event. 

south sioux city public library logo
Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News