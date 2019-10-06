SIOUX CITY -- Kids will be able to create a paper lantern inspired by those used by members of the Corps of Discovery from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Children will design a "Captain-o-Lantern" to brighten up chilly autumn nights. Similar to the popular jack-o-lanterns, these lanterns will be a reminder of the many nights the Corps of Discovery camped along the Missouri River. Along the banks of the river, Lewis and Clark used tin lanterns to write journal entries after a long day's work.

Admission and materials are free. A special frontier pumpkin treat will be given while supplies last.   

