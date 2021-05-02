Award-winning Eulenspiegel Puppets coming to Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre will be presenting "Sal Fink, Catfish Wrangler," at 2 p.m. May 15 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

With COVID protocols in place, face masks and social distancing will be required. In addition, the performance will be limited to the first 50 people to reserve a seat. To register, call the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center at 712-224-5242.

The program will also be live streamed at siouxcitylcic.com/lcic-events and facebook.com/sclandc.

Based in Iowa, Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre celebrates river culture with stories starring folk heroine Sal Fink, legendary daughter of Mike Kink, the mighty keel boatman. Sal navigates the Mississippi riding the back of her pet catfish, Nishnabotna.

This lively performance uses more than 20 rod puppets, hand puppets and novelty puppets, featuring live music written and performed by Iowa musician Ron Hillis.

