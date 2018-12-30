SIOUX CITY -- Beacon Story Lab Live! will celebrate three years of live storytelling with a new show at 7 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
To commemorate the occasion, Beacon Story Lab Live! will present six stories based on the night's theme of "Desire."
Storytellers will include Caroline Rivera, Abby Bliss, Charmaine Houck, Brendan Uhl, Steve Lundberg and Brenda Rivas, plus poet-in-residence Patti Strong and music by Spencer Aspleaf.
Audience members will also be invited to share a short story, poem or reflection during a brief open mic.
Tickets are available at scjtix.com, by finding Beacon Story Lab on Facebook, or at the door.