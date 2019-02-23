Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- Beacon Story Lab Live! will be presenting true stories based on the theme "lost and found" at 7 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

The live storytelling event will feature five community members telling stories of self-discovery. In addition, it will feature music by Devon Cadwell and poetry by Ryan White. While this is primarily a curated show, audience members will also be invited to share a short story, poem or reflection during a brief open mic.

Ally Karsyn

Karsyn

Founded by journalist Ally Karsyn, Beacon Story Lab creates more courageous, compassionate and connected communities through the healing art of storytelling.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Tickets are available at scjtix.com, on Facebook or at the door.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments