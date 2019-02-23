SIOUX CITY -- Beacon Story Lab Live! will be presenting true stories based on the theme "lost and found" at 7 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
The live storytelling event will feature five community members telling stories of self-discovery. In addition, it will feature music by Devon Cadwell and poetry by Ryan White. While this is primarily a curated show, audience members will also be invited to share a short story, poem or reflection during a brief open mic.
Founded by journalist Ally Karsyn, Beacon Story Lab creates more courageous, compassionate and connected communities through the healing art of storytelling.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Tickets are available at scjtix.com, on Facebook or at the door.