SIOUX CITY -- Beacon Story Lab Live! will be presenting true stories told on stage, based upon the theme "Great Expectations," at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
Six community members will share what happened after a marriage, miscarriage, a couple of marvelous mishaps and more. Storytellers will include Leia Baez, Maddie Boehme, Carolina Guzman, Kirby Kaufman, Steve Lundberg and Amelia Saint.
Founded by award-winning journalist Ally Karsyn, Beacon Story Lab creates more courageous, compassionate and connected communities through the healing art of storytelling.
Tickers are $10.75 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Tickets are available online at scjtix.com, on Facebook.com or at the door.