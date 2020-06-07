Betty Strong Center to present 'Father’s Day Fun' with Cassie Wooley-Slater

Originally from Sioux City, Wooley-Slater was lucky to be born into a theater family. She cut her teeth at her parents' theater, Lamb Productions, where she truly caught the theater bug. After receiving her BFA from the Theatre School at DePaul University, she began her career in Chicago, where she was a recipient of a Joseph Jefferson Award for her role in "Merrily We Roll Along." In 2009, Wooley-Slater won the New York Music Theatre Festival’s Next Broadway Sensation Competition, which led her to numerous appearances at local and regional theaters, and TV programs including "Chicago P.D."