Don Hickey

Wayne State College history professor Don Hickey will give two free lectures in September at the Betty Strong Encounter Center on the subject of the American Revolution. 

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will focus on the Revolutionary War with two free September lectures by Don Hickey, a history professor at Wayne State College.

Hickey will explore the complex nature of the Revolution in “The Causes of the American Revolution, 1763-1775” at 2 p.m. Sept. 8.

Next, the scholar will discuss the military and diplomatic history of the conflict in “The Revolutionary War, 1775-1783” at 2 p.m., Sept. 15.

Hickey is a specialist in early American history and American military history. He is best known for his books, “The War of 1812: A Forgotten Conflict” (University of Illinois Press) and “Nebraska Moments: Glimpses of Nebraska’s Past” (University of Nebraska Press). 

