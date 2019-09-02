SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will focus on the Revolutionary War with two free September lectures by Don Hickey, a history professor at Wayne State College.
Hickey will explore the complex nature of the Revolution in “The Causes of the American Revolution, 1763-1775” at 2 p.m. Sept. 8.
Next, the scholar will discuss the military and diplomatic history of the conflict in “The Revolutionary War, 1775-1783” at 2 p.m., Sept. 15.
Hickey is a specialist in early American history and American military history. He is best known for his books, “The War of 1812: A Forgotten Conflict” (University of Illinois Press) and “Nebraska Moments: Glimpses of Nebraska’s Past” (University of Nebraska Press).