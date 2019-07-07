WAYNE, Neb. -- Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, 114 West 3rd St., will celebrate its second anniversary with the juried exhibit, "Signs of Rural Life," which begins on Wednesday and runs until Aug. 31.
Featuring artwork exploring rural themes created by artists from Nebraska, Kansas, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Iowa, the pieces will involve everything from fused glass sculpture and digital paintings to color photography and works on paper.
The juror, University of South Dakota professor Amber Hansen, selected the works in the exhibit.
An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday during "Henoween" for the Wayne Chicken Show. In addition, the exhibit may be viewed during regular gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment.