Blue Cat Gallery to open new mixed media exhibit

WAYNE, Neb. -- "Breaking Boundaries," an exhibit featuring a variety of mixed media works created by artists Johntimothy Pizzuto and Patti Roberts-Pizzuto will be held from Friday to Oct. 31 at Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, 114 W. 3rd St.
Gallery hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays as well as by appointment. Due to concerns about the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, an artist's reception is not scheduled at this time. Also, face masks and coverings are required to be worn at the gallery. The gallery will also have disposable masks for its patrons.
For more information on "Breaking Boundaries" or other exhibits, go to BlueCatGalleryStudio.com or call 402-454-5144.
