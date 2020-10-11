 Skip to main content
Bluegrass 'Crabgrass' to perform at Betty Strong Encounter Center
The Lincoln, Neb.-based trio "Crabgrass" will be performing a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 17.

SIOUX CITY -- The Lincoln, Neb.-based group "Crabgrass" will present a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook performance at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at Facebook.com/sclandc.

Crabgrass consists of vocalist, rhythm and lead guitarist Joan Wells, electric and upright bassist Kris Simon and bluegrass and Western swing fiddler Sam Packard. 

For more information on The Betty Strong Encounter Center's lineup of Facebook concerts, go to siouxcitylcic.com.  

