Bluegrass 'Crabgrass' to perform at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Lincoln, Neb.-based group "Crabgrass" will present a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook performance at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at Facebook.com/sclandc.
Crabgrass consists of vocalist, rhythm and lead guitarist Joan Wells, electric and upright bassist Kris Simon and bluegrass and Western swing fiddler Sam Packard.
For more information on The Betty Strong Encounter Center's lineup of Facebook concerts, go to siouxcitylcic.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!