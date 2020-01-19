'Captains Got Game' coming to Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

SIOUX CITY -- "Captains Got Game" will allow the whole family to enjoy a wide range of board games from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
"Games were a way for men of the (Lewis and Clark) expedition to relieve stress and learn to work together," history education coordinator Sara Olson said.
The drop-in activity will include a variety of colonial and modern games.
Also, "Winter on the Trail," which will allow kids to make "ice" slime, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1.