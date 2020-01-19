You are the owner of this article.
'Captains Got Game' coming to Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center
Colonial games

Greg Andersen, 10, plays with a "Jacob's Ladder" toy at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center during Christmas break from school. Part game and part magic trick, "Jacob's Ladder" dates back to the days of the Puritans in America or before.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- "Captains Got Game" will allow the whole family to enjoy a wide range of board games from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

"Games were a way for men of the (Lewis and Clark) expedition to relieve stress and learn to work together," history education coordinator Sara Olson said.

The drop-in activity will include a variety of colonial and modern games.

Also, "Winter on the Trail," which will allow kids to make "ice" slime, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1.

