Ceili Band to perform Irish music at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux Falls-based Ceili Band will be performing traditional Irish songs and dance music at 2 p.m. March 22 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
"Ceili" is a form of Irish folk dance that developed after house, barn and crossroads dances were outlawed by Ireland's Dance Hall Act of 1935, which limited dances to public halls.
Consisting of guitarist Charley Smith, fiddler Bill Peterson, flutist and vocalist Carol Skallerud, tin-whistler Jill Groth, bodhran, electric bagpiper and mandolin player Tim Parliman, the Ceili Band has been playing Irish dances for more than 30 years.
Admission to the program is free and a reception will follow.