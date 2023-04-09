CHEROKEE, Iowa — The Cherokee Symphony will present its "Young Artist Showcase" concert at 4 p.m. April 30 at the Cherokee Community Center, 530 W. Bluff St.

The concert, which is the season finale of the symphony's 67th year, will have Ted Hallberg as the conductor. Hallberg, an educator and cellist from Le Mars, Iowa, is entering his 10th year conducting the symphony.

Kendra Prindle, a 12th grader from Ankeny, Iowa, will be among the student soloists. Prindle is currently first violinist with the Des Moines Youth Orchestra.

Prindle will be joined by Rachel Bozonie, a Storm Lake native and an undergraduate at the University of South Dakota where she is studying cello performance, vocal and instrumental education.

Also soloing at the concert will be Vincent Koelling, a Kingsley-Pierson High School junior.