 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas decorating at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center
View Comments

Christmas decorating at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

{{featured_button_text}}
L&C christmas decorating

Siouxland kids and their families are invited to visit the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Nov. 21 to Dec. 23 during normal business hours to decorate a holiday ornament for the Center’s community holiday tree and one to take home.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will be hosting a drop-in "Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating," from Nov. 21 to Dec. 23, during normal business hours at 900 Larsen Park Road.

Ornaments will be available for families to decorate, including one to hang on the Center's community tree. Everybody is welcome to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

Along with their men, Captains Lewis and Clark would have been unfamiliar with the tradition of hanging ornaments from evergreen trees. Christmas trees and decorations wouldn't become popular in the United States until the mid-1800s.

According to history education curator Sara Olson, the Captains usually celebrated the holiday with a discharge of firearms, singing and dancing, small gift exchanges and a feast. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News