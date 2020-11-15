Christmas decorating at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will be hosting a drop-in "Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating," from Nov. 21 to Dec. 23, during normal business hours at 900 Larsen Park Road.

Ornaments will be available for families to decorate, including one to hang on the Center's community tree. Everybody is welcome to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

Along with their men, Captains Lewis and Clark would have been unfamiliar with the tradition of hanging ornaments from evergreen trees. Christmas trees and decorations wouldn't become popular in the United States until the mid-1800s.

According to history education curator Sara Olson, the Captains usually celebrated the holiday with a discharge of firearms, singing and dancing, small gift exchanges and a feast.

