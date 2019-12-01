Christmas music played on tubas will highlight Encounter Center concert

SIOUX CITY -- "Merry TUBACHRISTMAS," a concert featuring Siouxland tuba and euphonium players, will be taking place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The audience will hear traditional Christmas carols arranged by composer Alec Wilder, who died on Christmas Eve 1980. In addition to composing music for the tuba and euphonium, Wilder was a loyal supporter of the efforts to improve the literature and public image of these instruments.