 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Comic Garie Lewis to present a show mixing satire and song at Encounter Center
View Comments

Comic Garie Lewis to present a show mixing satire and song at Encounter Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Garie Lewis

Garie Lewis

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Garie Lewis will be presenting "A Little Bit Funny," a musical program that intersperses wit, satire and song, during a live-streamed Betty Strong Encounter Center performance. 

The presentation will be at 2 p.m. March 7 at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc

A stand-up who first took to the stage 37 years ago, Lewis has worked with such notable performers as Steven Wright, Tommy Chong and Steve Harvey.

"A Little Bit Funny" allows the audience to understand why Lewis loves to perform, whether in a comedy club, a big theater or a hole-in-the-wall honky-tonk.

More information on programs at the Encounter Center, as well as at the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, is available at 712-224-5242.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News