Comic Garie Lewis to present a show mixing satire and song at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Garie Lewis will be presenting "A Little Bit Funny," a musical program that intersperses wit, satire and song, during a live-streamed Betty Strong Encounter Center performance.

The presentation will be at 2 p.m. March 7 at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.

A stand-up who first took to the stage 37 years ago, Lewis has worked with such notable performers as Steven Wright, Tommy Chong and Steve Harvey.

"A Little Bit Funny" allows the audience to understand why Lewis loves to perform, whether in a comedy club, a big theater or a hole-in-the-wall honky-tonk.

More information on programs at the Encounter Center, as well as at the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, is available at 712-224-5242.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.