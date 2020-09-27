 Skip to main content
'Corps of Aches & Pains' online activity for kids planned at Lewis & Clark Center Oct. 3
Do you know how to treat a stomach ache on the Lewis & Clark Expedition? Kids will learn about some of the items packed in the Captains’ medical chest to treat illnesses on the expedition during an online kids’ program Saturday.

SIOUX CITY -- Kids will learn about some “home remedies” and other medical treatments used on the Lewis & Clark Trail during an online video via Facebook and YouTube. The activity will be posted at 2 p.m. Saturday at www.facebook.com/sclandc.

Injuries and illnesses occurred regularly on the Lewis & Clark Expedition. The captains relied on personal experiences and military training to treat their men. They were very much concerned with the health of the Corps and packed an extensive medicine chest for the journey. Captain Lewis’s medical chest included mercury, “Glauber’s” salts, cinnamon, and even a pocket dental kit.

“Early 1800s medicine could be described as 'rudimentary' since bloodletting and mercury pills were still commonly used,” says Sara Olson, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center’s education coordinator. “For our do-it-yourself explorer 'medical' kit we’ll look at some of the safer, more 'natural' remedies that Lewis & Clark used on the trail.”

