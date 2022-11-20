 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country singer presents musical journey at Encounter Center

greg hager
SIOUX CITY -- Country singer Greg Hager will present a musical journey highlighting Midwestern living on stage at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Hager is a storyteller who uses his original songs about life, living love, cattle, country and faith to weave a journey for every audience. He has recorded nine CDs in Nashville, including ones featuring western love songs, a Christmas album and two country gospel albums.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprise a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). 

Find more information at siouxcitylcic.com or by calling 712-224-5242.  

