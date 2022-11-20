Country singer presents musical journey at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Country singer Greg Hager will present a musical journey highlighting Midwestern living on stage at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Hager is a storyteller who uses his original songs about life, living love, cattle, country and faith to weave a journey for every audience. He has recorded nine CDs in Nashville, including ones featuring western love songs, a Christmas album and two country gospel albums.