 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpepper to reassess legacy of Pilgrims at Encounter Center presentation
View Comments

Culpepper to reassess legacy of Pilgrims at Encounter Center presentation

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be presenting Dr. Scott Culpepper Nov. 8 as he discusses "The Pilgrims at 400: Remembering the Pilgrim Experience and Reassessing Their Legacy."

Scott Culpepper

Culpepper

The English Separatist group that arrived on the shores of North America in the winter of 1620-21 established a colony, a legend and a complicated legacy. Known today as the Pilgrims, Culpepper will examine the people behind the legend and how their memory and legacy continue to impact us 400 years later.

Culpepper's teaching and research interests are the Atlantic world and American history, with particular emphasis on the intersection of faith, politics and popular culture. He is the author of "Francis Johnson and the English Separatist: The Bishop of Brownism's Life, Ministry and Controversies."  

The presentation can be accessed at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc, at 2 p.m. Nov. 8.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News