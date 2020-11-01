Culpepper to reassess legacy of Pilgrims at Encounter Center presentation

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will be presenting Dr. Scott Culpepper Nov. 8 as he discusses "The Pilgrims at 400: Remembering the Pilgrim Experience and Reassessing Their Legacy."

The English Separatist group that arrived on the shores of North America in the winter of 1620-21 established a colony, a legend and a complicated legacy. Known today as the Pilgrims, Culpepper will examine the people behind the legend and how their memory and legacy continue to impact us 400 years later.

Culpepper's teaching and research interests are the Atlantic world and American history, with particular emphasis on the intersection of faith, politics and popular culture. He is the author of "Francis Johnson and the English Separatist: The Bishop of Brownism's Life, Ministry and Controversies."

The presentation can be accessed at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc, at 2 p.m. Nov. 8.

