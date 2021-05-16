Daniels to discuss WWII invasion during Encounter Center program

SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Rudy Daniels will be presenting "Operation Anvil/Dragoon" as a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream program at 2 p.m. May 23.

The lecture can be accessed at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com.

Daniels will discuss the "Second D-Day" -- America's August 1944 invasion of Southern France called "Operation Anvil/Dragoon."

Daniels, an author and historian, has taught at many colleges and universities in German and the United States. His books included "The Great Railroad War," which is on American railroads during World War I, and "Sioux City Railroads," a look at local trains and railway systems.

Admission is free to the Betty Strong Encounter Center, and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, which is located at 900 Larsen Park Road. For more information on upcoming programs, call 712-224-5242.

