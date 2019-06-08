SIOUX CITY -- Three award-winning musicians will present traditional Danish music at 2 p.m. June 16 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Accordion player Mette Kathrine Jensen, violinist Kristian Bugge, and guitarist and vocalist Morten Alfred Høirup will perform. Dwight Lamb, a button-accordion and fiddle player from Onawa, Iowa, will also appear.
Jensen and Bugge have recorded two live albums with Lamb, who has Danish heritage. The three Danish performers have each received Danish Music Awards.
Admission is free and a reception will follow.