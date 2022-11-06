Discover the 'candid history' behind Thanksgiving at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Author Bruce Forbes ("America's Favorite Holidays: Candid Histories") will reveal the real history behind Thanksgiving in America at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Forbes, Professor Emeritus of Religious Studies at Morningside University and a noted holiday historian, will discuss how the holiday developed and how story of when pilgrims and indigenous people gathered for a meal fit into a narrative.

Admission to the program is free and a reception will follow.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center comprises a private, nonprofit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD).

For more information, call 712-224-5242 or visit siouxcitylcicl.com.