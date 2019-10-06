bruce forbes
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College Religious Studies Professor Emeritus Bruce Forbes will be discussing the origins of Halloween at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Author of 2015's "America's Favorite Holidays: Candid Histories," Forbes will discuss the origins and development of the American celebration of Halloween. The discussion will include pranks, children, scary movies and more.

Admission is free and a reception will follow.

