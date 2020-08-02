Dordt asking for submissions for 'While We Were Out' art exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt University Art Department is calling for artwork submissions for an upcoming show, "While We Were Out," a celebration of the creative work that has been made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department is welcoming all types of visual creations, whether traditional or experimental. The show is open to Dordt faculty, staff, students, family members, alumni and community members.

Up to four submissions per individual will be accepted. Please include the artist's name, contact information, artwork title, medium, dimensions, and method of display, along with a short artist statement. Send a digital image (pdf or jpg preferred) to David.Platter@dordt.edu.

Submissions will be reviewed by art faculty and artists will be notified once the selections are made. They must be delivered between Aug. 17 and 24.

The exhibit dates will be Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

