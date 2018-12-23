SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Sculptures by David Versluis will be on display, beginning Friday, at the Dordt College Campus Center Art Gallery, 498 Fourth Ave. NE.
The exhibit's sculptures, called "Primary Structures," reflect the integral process of combining industrial technology and materials with visual design elements and principles. Versluis, a Dordt College professor and the art department chair, said the exhibit is a collection of artwork that researches the present and rejoins the past.
The exhibit will run until Jan. 26, 2019. The art gallery will be hosting a reception with refreshments from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25. Versluis will be conducting an artist talk beginning at 7 p.m.
Versluis is slated to retire from Dordt College in May 2019.