Dordt to hold pops concert featuring video game music

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt University music department will be hosting an instrumental pops concert, featuring video game music, at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the B.J. Haan Auditorium.

At the end of the 2020 - 2021 academic year, students were asked to vote on a theme for the pops concert. They chose "Video Games Live," which will feature music form Super Mario Brothers, Civilization V, Halo and many other selections.

Guests are welcome to dress as their favorite video game character and join in on a fun evening of gaming and music.

To learn more about Dordt University's music program, visit Dordt.edu/music.

