 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dordt to hold pops concert featuring video game music
0 Comments

Dordt to hold pops concert featuring video game music

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt University music department will be hosting an instrumental pops concert, featuring video game music, at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the B.J. Haan Auditorium. 

At the end of the 2020 - 2021 academic year, students were asked to vote on a theme for the pops concert. They chose "Video Games Live," which will feature music form Super Mario Brothers, Civilization V, Halo and many other selections.

Guests are welcome to dress as their favorite video game character and join in on a fun evening of gaming and music.

To learn more about Dordt University's music program, visit Dordt.edu/music.  

Dordt University logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News