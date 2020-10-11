Dordt to host 4th Avenue Jazz Concert

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt University Music Department will present a 4th Avenue Jazz Concert at 3 p.m. Friday in the B.J. Haan Auditorium.

The concert will feature the 4th Avenue Singers and the 4th Avenue Band. They will be performing big band standards, pop covers and easy listening jazz tunes.

Masks are required for all recital attendees and seating will be socially distanced. Contact the Music Department office to secure your free tickets at 712-722-6222 or anna.bartlett@dordt.edu, as seating is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dordt University will continue to monitor how COVID-19 affect its campus and community. Visit dordt.edu/update to see if there is any restrictions on in-person attendance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.