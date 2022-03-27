Dordt University artist to present senior art exhibit

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- "Imprint," a senior art show from art major Samuel De Jong, will be taking place now through April 9 at Dordt University's Art Gallery, located in the Campus Center at 700 Seventh St., N.E.

De Jong's artwork highlights the influence and change that comes from one's environment.

"The common idea that people are the product of their environmental highlights the effect that the outside world can have," De Jong said. "Change does not always reflect negative influence but, inevitably, influence leads to transformation."

To create the art, De Jong utilized a projector shining on the subject. He says this helped to capture the influence of the world, people and ideas on a person's identity.

The Dordt University Art and Design Department offers four emphases: art history, fine art, graphic design and pre-architectural design. It can also be paired with an educational degree as an art specialization.

For more information, go to dordt.edu/art.

