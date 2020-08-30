 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dordt University professor to present an organ recital
View Comments

Dordt University professor to present an organ recital

{{featured_button_text}}
dordt university's carrie groenewold
Bethany Van Voorst, Dordt University

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Carrie Groenewold, Dordt University associate professor of church music and organ, will perform an organ recital at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the B.J. Haan Auditorium.

Groenewold's passion for playing the organ began when she first encountered Dordt University's Casavant organ at Dordt Discovery Days summer camp in the seventh grade. With the encouragement of family members, she continued her pursuit in musical studies. 

Groenewold attended Dordt, graduating with the B.A. in organ performance and church music. She earned a Master of Sacred Music from Notre Dame University and a Doctorate in Church Music from the University of Kansas.

The organ recital is free and open to the public. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News