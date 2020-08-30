Dordt University professor to present an organ recital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Carrie Groenewold, Dordt University associate professor of church music and organ, will perform an organ recital at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the B.J. Haan Auditorium.

Groenewold's passion for playing the organ began when she first encountered Dordt University's Casavant organ at Dordt Discovery Days summer camp in the seventh grade. With the encouragement of family members, she continued her pursuit in musical studies.

Groenewold attended Dordt, graduating with the B.A. in organ performance and church music. She earned a Master of Sacred Music from Notre Dame University and a Doctorate in Church Music from the University of Kansas.

The organ recital is free and open to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.