Dordt University to host small ensembles recitals

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt University Music Department will be presenting a small ensembles recital at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 Seventh St., Sioux Center.

The recital will feature a saxophone ensemble, jazz combo and a vocal sextet, accompanied by violin and piano.

The vocal sextet, consisting of sopranos Sydney Brummel, Sonja Munson and Lindsey Vermeer; altos Emma DeVries, Selena Munson and Anna Rediger; violinist Brianna Miedema and pianist Joya Schreurs, will be performing "Arise, My Soul, Arise," by Dan Forrest.

The jazz combo, consisting of alto saxophonist Annika Rynders, tenor saxophonist Emma McGaughey, trombonist Joseph Kamstra, marimba player Carolyn Rayhons, drummer James Kamstra, electric guitarist Jasper Carrette, bass player Emily Zuidema and pianist Lael Bervig, will perform "Stolen Moments" by Oliver Nelson, "Little Sunflower" by Freddie Hubbard, "Equinox" by John Coltrane and "Tenor Madness" by Sonny Rollins.

The saxophone ensemble, consisting of Sarah Goetsch, Brody Joens, Sierra Meyer, Annika Rynders and Kayla Zevenbergen, is led by Pamela De Haan.

To learn more about Dordt University's Music Department, visit Dordt.edu/music.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.