Dordt University to perform preview of its spring concert

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt University Concert Choir will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Dordt's B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 Seventh St. N.E.

The concert is a preview of the choir's spring tour. They have scheduled performances in Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota over the next few months.

Under the direction of Dr. Rob Hobgood, the choir will perform a wide variety of choral music, including hymn arrangements, spirituals, classics from the modern choral repertoire as well as past centuries by Gabrielli, Handel and Clausen, as several compositions written within the last decade by young composers.

While there is no cost for the cost, freewill offerings will be accepted to help defray travel expenses for the choir's spring tour.

Dordt has approximately 300 U.S. and international students who participate in the music program, with opportunities to perform in five choral groups, two orchestras and four bands.