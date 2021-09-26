Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center hosting birdwatching workshops Oct. 2

SIOUX CITY -- The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd., will host three bird-watching workshops Oct. 2 intended to promote basic bird identification and knowledge.

The programs will be conducted by Kelly McKay of the BioEco Research and Monitoring Center of Hampton, Illinois, with assistance from Clinton County Conservation and the Nahant Marsh Education Center.

The workshops are free and open to the public, and are designed for all levels of bird watchers.

Program details:

-- 7:30 to 9 a.m. Oct. 2, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Walk the nature center's trails in search of fall migratory birds. The field trip will be conducted by Kelly McKay. This is an outdoor session so dress for the weather and observe social distancing.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Bird identification presentation by McKay. Subject: the Raptors of Iowa. October is a great time to view migrating raptors, or birds of prey, such as hawks and falcons. This is an indoor session, so bring a mask and observe social distancing.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Lunch break, on your own.